Taiwanese President meets US House speaker McCarthy amid threats by China | Oneindia News

Risking China’s anger and despite all the threats, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy welcomed Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen to a high-level meeting on U.S. soil as a “great friend of America” on Wednesday in a fraught show of U.S. support.

Tsai’s visit to California is technically a stop-over after a trip to Latin America to see two of Taiwan’s dwindling band of official diplomatic allies.

