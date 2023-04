Why because it’s demonic

BLM had No Accountability for the destruction that was done by then the Judge Leak On Woe Vrs Wade they protester day and night in front of his house.

He had someone going to his house to kill him if it wasn’t for the police outside who knows what happened to that judge so now it’s Democrats it is saying no violence which I agree with, but that’s just another example of two-tiered justice in this America.