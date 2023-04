One more Hindu temple vandalised in Canada; 5th such incident in recent times |Oneindia News

In yet another incident of a hate crime, a Hindu temple—the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Windsor—in the province of Ontario of Canada was vandalised with anti-India graffiti.

The vandalism has included slogans against India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and in support of the separatist Khalistan movement.

#hindutemplevandalised#Canada#swaminarayanmandir