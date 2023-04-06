Sidhu Moose Wala New Mashup

Moose Wala released his first song "G Wagon" while living in Brampton.

He started to perform live shows in India from 2018.

He performed numorous shows in Canada.

Moose Wala had his breakthrough with the song "So High" in 2017, a gangster rap with music producer Byg Byrd.

The song won him the 2017 Best Lyricist award at the Brit Asia TV Music Awards.

Following which Sidhu joined 'Brown Boys' along with Sunny Malton & Byg Byrd.

He continued his success with singles like "Issa Jatt", "It's All About You", "Just Listen", and "Warning Shots".