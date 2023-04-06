Sidhu Moose Wala New Mashup
Moose Wala released his first song &quot;G Wagon&quot; while living in Brampton.

He started to perform live shows in India from 2018.

He performed numorous shows in Canada.

Moose Wala had his breakthrough with the song &quot;So High&quot; in 2017, a gangster rap with music producer Byg Byrd.

The song won him the 2017 Best Lyricist award at the Brit Asia TV Music Awards.

Following which Sidhu joined &apos;Brown Boys&apos; along with Sunny Malton &amp; Byg Byrd.

He continued his success with singles like &quot;Issa Jatt&quot;, &quot;It&apos;s All About You&quot;, &quot;Just Listen&quot;, and &quot;Warning Shots&quot;.