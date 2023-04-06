Bike Ride to Senji Fort | Hiking to Rajagiri Fort | KTM Duke 390

Visiting Senji fort and trekking to Rajagiri Fort is an adventure that combines history and nature.

Senji fort, also known as Gingee fort, is a remarkable complex of three hill forts that played a significant role in South Indian history.

Its majestic ruins offer an insight into the power and grandeur of the past.

The trek to Rajagiri Fort, a hilltop fortress, is an enjoyable hike through lush greenery, streams, and rocky terrain.

The panoramic views of the surrounding hills and valleys from the fort are awe-inspiring.

Overall, the journey to these forts is an ideal way to experience the natural beauty and cultural richness of Tamil Nadu.