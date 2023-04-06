Love Letter to the Woke | Konstantin Kisin

In this powerful and thought-provoking speech, Konstantin Kisin addresses young people at the Oxford Union and exposes the truth about climate change.

He challenges the audience to think critically about the issue and consider real solutions to the need for sustainable energy.

Kisin's message is clear: we cannot rely on empty promises and ineffective policies to solve this global crisis.

Instead, we must take action and make meaningful changes to our lifestyles and energy consumption.

This speech is a must-watch for anyone who cares about the future of our planet and wants to be part of the solution.

