TEKKEN 8-Story of Ultimate Fighters! Legendary Game Series

Father.
Son.
Mother.
This family reunion is going to be explosive.
#TEKKEN8 is bringing back old grudges to the new generation – Kazuya, Jin, Paul, King, Law, Lars, Jack-8 and…the return of Jun Kazama!
Father.
Son.
Mother.
This family reunion is going to be explosive.
#TEKKEN8 is bringing back old grudges to the new generation – Kazuya, Jin, Paul, King, Law, Lars, Jack-8 and…the return of Jun Kazama!
By Tarek Megerisi*
*Introduction*
Gradually, then suddenly. The fate of Tunisia’s president, Kais Saied, is..