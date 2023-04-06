The Stone Killer.... 1973 American film trailer

The Stone Killer is a 1973 American action neo noir thriller film produced and directed by Michael Winner and starring Charles Bronson.

It came out in between The Mechanic (1972) and Death Wish (1974), all three of which teamed up actor/director Bronson and Winner.

Norman Fell and John Ritter appear as cops in this film, not too long before the TV series Three's Company.

Character actor Stuart Margolin plays a significant role; he also appeared in Death Wish.

It was one of many Dirty Harry-type films featuring rogue cops who don't "play by the rules" that were released in the wake of that film's success.