Tantric Music (55 Hz): Sexual Energy - Kundalini Stimulation - Tantric Frequency

Tantra is a form of spiritual experience based on intensely arousing feelings with oneself and a loved one.

Tantric music gives the practitioner the opportunity to create a strong spiritual connection to their own body and that of their partner.

It leads to intense, positive emotions during the practice.

Tantra adds the dimension of spiritual love to one's psyche.

It does not serve to satisfy sexual desires, but to achieve a state of connection that goes beyond the physical dimensions.