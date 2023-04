Niall Horan on Readying New Album 'The Show' and Coaching on 'The Voice' | Explain This | Esquire

We sat down with Niall Horan and asked him to explain a few things – from what it's really like working with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Chance The Rapper on NBC's The Voice to his current relationship with his ex-bandmates.

Niall also reminisces on touring with One Direction and talks new music.

Be sure to check out Niall's new album 'The Show' out on June 9th.