Mike Pence Will Comply With Subpoena, Testify to a Grand Jury About Trump’s Insurrection Attempts

Donald Trump’s recent indictment and arraignment in New York over hush money payments and the tax fraud he allegedly committed amy be front and center a the moment, but the former president still has several federal cases still being built against him, a couple of which have to do with this: the January 6th Capitol insurrection.

And now, according to CNN, former Vice President Mike Pence will apparently not fight a subpoena to testify in front of a grand jury.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.