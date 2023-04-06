Infertilidade

🌏👁💉☠⏰ 2027.

It's not known why, but women can't get pregnant anymore.

The youngest human being died at the age of 18 and humanity seriously discusses the possibility of extinction.

Hidden in plain sight by all the Children of Men.

This is the plan.

Mass sterilization and death in exchange for freedom of movement.

That was the plan of the Club of Rome.

This is what Gates wants This is what Fauci wants This is what Klaus wants.

This is what Bilderberg wants.

That's what the World Economic Forum wants.

This is what the Red Faction wants.

That's what Big Tech and the mass media are supporting.