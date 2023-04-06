King Charles ‘only having 15 working royals at coronation’

King Charles is said to be planning to only invite 15 working royals to join him on the Buckingham Palace balcony after his coronation.
A royal insider said King Charles will 'avoid' discussing the drama with his son if the Sussexes attend the coronation in May.
The group of 15 close family members shows there is no place for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, should they even decide to attend..