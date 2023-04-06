So Much for ‘Law and Order,’ After Indictment Trump Now Wants to Defund the FBI and the DOJ

When Donald Trump was still in office he often referred to himself as the “law and order” president, using that notion to suppress free speech.

But now that he’s on the receiving end of the Justice system, he’s apparently changed his tune.

After being indicted and arraigned in New York and now that he has several federal cases being built against him over the January 6th insurrection attempt, Donald Trump is calling to defund the police, specifically the FBI as well as the Department of Justice.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.