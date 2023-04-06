Sarah Ferguson does not expect to be invited at King Charles' coronation

Sarah Ferguson says she doesn’t expect to be one of the 2,000 people invited to King Charles’ coronation, and already has other plans about how she’s going to mark the occasion.
The Duchess of York has been told she won't be attending the official crowning ceremony
