King Charles indicate support for research into monarchy's ties with slavery |Oneindia News

King Charles has, for the first time, expressed his support for research into the historical links between the British monarchy and the transatlantic Slave trade.

Buckingham Palace has said that King Charles takes the issue "profoundly seriously" and the royal household would help with the academic project by offering access to the Royal Collection and the Royal Archives.

This development has come after the emergence of a document that was published in The Guardian that showed his predecessor’s stake in a Slave-trading company.

