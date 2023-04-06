LFA 4.6.23 @11am: TIME TO OBLITERATE THE DEEP STATE!

President Trump's statements at CPAC were gold!
- The assault of a Trump Supporter by CBS cameraman - Fake Shaman takes a fall - Stormy Daniels is a pig - Robert F Kennedy to challenge Joe Biden for Democrat nomination - The REAL Ron Desantis = LIAR!
- Idaho Gov signs amazing abortion bill - Don Lemon on his way out from CNN?
- American Mom fed up with trannies and wokeism - CCP is ordering our Gov to send Miles Guo back to be put to death - TX Senate big votes on election integrity - Feds to garnish Devon Archers assets!