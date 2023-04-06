Macron Urges Xi to ‘Reason’ With Russia Over Ukraine War

Presidents Emmanuel Macron and Xi Jinping held talks in Beijing on April 6.

'The Hill' reports that Macron spoke about the global instability that Russia's war has caused.

He also said Western countries and China must work together to end the conflict.

I know I can count on you to bring back Russia to reason and everyone back to the negotiating table, Emmanuel Macron, French president, via 'The Hill'.

While China has officially declared to be neutral in the situation, Xi has become increasingly close with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

China has denied helping Russia with its war, but U.S. officials claim that is untrue and say China is "strongly considering" providing lethal assistance.

During their talks, Macron went on to say that Europe and China should maintain economic and diplomatic ties.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was also included in the talks.

It was her first trip to China since 2019.

Both Europe and China have benefited immensely from this relationship, however, EU-China relations have become more complex in recent years, and it is important that we discuss together all the aspects of our relations today, Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president, via 'The Hill'