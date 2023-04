Drew Barrymore & Savannah Guthrie Spill All Their Friendship Secrets in Our Co-Star Quiz

Longtime friends Drew Barrymore and Savannah Guthrie—who are now co-stars thanks to their new Netflix children's show, Princess Power—played Marie Claire's 'How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star?'

Dishing all the deets on each others favorite things, from hobbies to cocktails.