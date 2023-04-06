Winning the War Democrats Started + RFK Jr. for President? | Habba, Kash Patel, Starbuck, Baucham

Democrats may have started the war over America's institutions, but it's Republicans' duty to win it.

After a week of tough election results and legal travesties, Charlie lays out the bright spots and opportunities that still exist for a conservative counterattack.

Plus, he takes a look at RFK Jr.'s newly-announced presidential run, and what it says about how America has changed.

Robbie Starbuck talks about the Wisconsin results, and Kash Patel weighs in on left-wing lawfare.

Finally, pastor, educator, and evangelist Voddie Baucham delivers a pre-Easter message for the entire world.