President Kennedy?

Robert F.

Kennedy, Jr.'s filing papers to run for president yesterday has thrown a massive monkey wrench into the 2024 US Presidential campaign.

Suddenly it looks like the seemingly-ailing President Biden will have a real challenger for the Democratic Party nomination.

But how broad is RFK, Jr's appeal?

The mainstream media's reaction is telling.

Also today - Politico reports on an emerging Freedom Caucus/Congressional progressives alliance that is giving Speaker McCarthy a big headache.

Good.