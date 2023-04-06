Jisoo Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Jisoo takes the WIRED Autocomplete Interview and answers the internet's most searched questions about herself.

What is Jisoo's favorite Blackpink song?

Can Jisoo play the geomungo?

Can she speak Japanese?

Is she an introvert?

Is she the queen of K-pop?

Jisoo answers all these questions and much more!

JISOO'S FIRST SINGLE ALBUM [ME] IS OUT NOW!

