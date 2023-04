Hero K-9 Taco Helps End Threat After Bad Guy Shoots His Handler 3 Times

K-9 Taco Helps End Threat After Bad Guy Shoots His Handler 3 Times -- Corporal Matt Aitken was shot three times by a burglary suspect that he and K-9 Taco were tracking in Pinellas County, FL.

After Aitken was shot, K-9 Taco bit and latched onto the suspect's hip giving Sergeant Jake Viano, who was with Aitken, an opportunity to shoot the suspect.

Aitken revealed this week he is in the process of making a full recovery.