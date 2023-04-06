IMF Says Less Global Economic Growth Will Lead to More Poverty

IMF Says Less , Global Economic Growth , Will Lead to More Poverty.

On April 6, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said that the global economy is on track , to grow just 3% this year.

.

On April 6, the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), said that the global economy is on track , to grow just 3% this year.

.

ABC reports that the dwindling growth increases the risk of hunger and poverty globally.

According to the IMF's Kristalina Georgieva, , growth is expected to linger at 3%, for the next five years.

.

According to the IMF's Kristalina Georgieva, , growth is expected to linger at 3%, for the next five years.

.

Poverty and hunger could further increase, a dangerous trend that was started by the COVID crisis, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, via ABC.

The news comes ahead of meetings between the IMF and the World Bank in Washington next week.

.

The news comes ahead of meetings between the IMF and the World Bank in Washington next week.

.

ABC reports that policymakers are expected to discuss the most pressing issues facing the global economy.

.

ABC reports that policymakers are expected to discuss the most pressing issues facing the global economy.

.

The meeting comes as central banks continue to raise interest rates around the world amid an ongoing debt crisis among emerging economies.

The meeting comes as central banks continue to raise interest rates around the world amid an ongoing debt crisis among emerging economies.

According to the IMF, persistently high interest rates are just one of the major hurdles the world's economies face.

Another major factor is reportedly the collapse of banks in both the United States and Europe.

.

Another major factor is reportedly the collapse of banks in both the United States and Europe.

.

Meanwhile, deepening geopolitical divisions, across the globe present another, major threat to financial stability.