Ghost Town NYC – Alvin Bragg Exposed as a Moron Upon Release of Trump Indictment
Ghost Town NYC – Alvin Bragg Exposed as a Moron Upon Release of Trump Indictment

Legal experts on both sides of the aisle have now had ample opportunity to review the Trump indictment and have universally agreed it&apos;s a bacon double nothing cheeseburger from a big fat dope, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg.