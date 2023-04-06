TRANSTERRORISM: The True History of the Trans Agenda

In the wake of the Nashville shooting, we’re still asking a lot of questions, like why the shooter’s manifesto hasn’t and probably won’t be released.

The Left pretends that the real victim is a girl whose parents wouldn’t accept her “true identity.” Pedro Gonzalez, a senior fellow with the American Principles Project, recently published an in-depth resource called “Trans Leviathan,” which tells us the history and roots of the false ideology that is pushing this movement, plus a perhaps surprising funding source from the federal government and why the target is ultimately your kids.