CCRSTV 4-5-2023 SA RT Carney, Letts

Shawn Carney began as a volunteer in the pro-life movement while still in college.

During this time, he helped lead the first ever local 40 Days for Life campaign.

After graduating from college, Shawn was asked to serve as the executive director of the Coalition for Life, a local pro-life organization in Texas, made up of more than 60 churches.

From its beginning, Shawn has been instrumental in growing 40 Days for Life nationally and then internationally.

Shawn is one of the most sought-after pro-life speakers, addressing audiences coast-to-coast and internationally.

Shawn and his wife Marilisa were portrayed in the 2019 major motion picture Unplanned, which tells the story of Abby Johnson's conversion as a Planned Parenthood director.

Shawn is the author of four national bestselling books, including The Beginning of the End of Abortion, To the Heart of the Matter, and his most recent #2 Amazon bestseller, What to Say When: The Complete New Guide to Discussing Abortion.

TOPIC: Acceptable Hate: Assaults on Christianity Go Overlooked