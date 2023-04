Grimms' Forest: The Nature of Fairy Tales | Full Documentary

Who doesn’t know the fairy tales of the Grimm Brothers?

But where do their stories have their origins and what forms their true cores?

The wolf in ‘Little Red Riding Hood symbolizes evil people.

In the fairy tale ‘The Willow Wren’, the feathered animals beat the furbearers, while ‘Mother Holle’ rules over more than just the snow.

Nature inspired the brothers to collect and tell their stories.