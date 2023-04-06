Attack!

This new season of “Lost on Earth” looks wild .

It looks like we can expect to see the dollar crash , possibly a Outbreak of some kind and a simulated alien invasion , simulated meaning fake but the outbreak is what got me excited , He said it’s not like (The last us) TV show but if Fungi are able to body snatch humans how can we know what that’ll look like , for example Cordyceps is a type of Fungus that body snatches insects such as ants or caterpillars and use the body as a vehicle to be able to reproduce by spreading it’s spores , it spreads its spores by using the insect’s body it snatched pushing branches out of the insect which explodes at the tip of the branch.