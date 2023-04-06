LFA 4.6.23 @5pm 19 DHS AGENTS INFILTRATED J6!!

Whitehouse dog whistles for more Trans terrorism - SCOTUS allows boys to pulverize girls - Kansas dems melting down over trans sports ban - TN Dems will be expelled for transurrection - The most racist people are middle aged white antifa agents - Jim Jordan subpoenas former Manhattan DA - FEC commissioner says Trump did nothing wrong - FBI agents cuff and interrogate the wrong man - NSC blames Trump for Biden's botched pullout of Afghanistan - Breaking: J6 was infiltrated by 19 DHS agents - More small businesses go bankrupt under Biden - CNN forced to admit Joey Applesauce is done