The Joy of Satan Cult, And The Return of Enki

This video is a response to what happened on Monday December 12th 2022 on The Typical Skeptic Podcast.

In the video I discuss the latest new age deception, The Return of Enki, and how controlled MILABs are being used to perpetuate what is intended to be a new religion for starseeds when in reality it's being done to sew confusion and division, all while pushing the digital telepathy that the tyrants are using to enslave the human mind.