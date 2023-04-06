Tips for Making More Quality Time With Your Family

Tips for Making, More Quality Time, With Your Family.

Lifehack recently offered readers some helpful tips for spending more quality time with family despite having a busy schedule.

.

Here are 5 things they suggest:.

1.

Reexamine routines and habits, Sometimes we do things just because that's the way we've always done them.

.

Taking another look at your routine lets you identify unnecessary fluff and either change it or cut it from your schedule.

.

2.

"Not my monkeys, not my circus." , It's all about choosing what you invest your mental and emotional energy in.

Stepping away when things are out of your control or not your responsibility can free up more time and energy for the people in your life that matter most.

.

Stepping away when things are out of your control or not your responsibility can free up more time and energy for the people in your life that matter most.

.

3.

Keep it simple.

, Look for family activities that are easy to accomplish and sustain.

.

Every family is different.

Work together to come up with what quality time looks like for your unique family.

.

4.

Be realistic about time, Some days, schedules simply don't allow for quality time.

.

Similarly, certain times of the day won't work for everyone.

Find a time that fits for all the members of your family.

.

5.

Be kind to yourself, If today you weren't able to make family time a reality, don't beat yourself up about it.

.

Try again tomorrow and give yourself permission to keep trying until you find out what works for you and your family.

.

Try again tomorrow and give yourself permission to keep trying until you find out what works for you and your family.