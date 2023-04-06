Evil Dead Rise Movie Trailer

Evil Dead Rise Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, “Evil Dead Rise” tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.

Director Lee Cronin Writers Lee Cronin Actors Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols, Nell Fisher Genre Horror, Thriller Run Time 1 hour 37 minutes