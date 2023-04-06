Half Sisters Movie

Half Sisters Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After the death of their grandmother, two estranged half sisters reunite at a remote family cabin in the midst of a raging storm.

Learning that a $1M inheritance is at stake, the two women become reluctant allies in the search, facing down multiple threats — both internal and external.

Director Devin Fei-Fan Tau Writers J.

Alexander Johnson, Joe Leone Actors Kristy Dawn Dinsmore, Sydney Wimbush, Darielle Mason, Katie O'Grady, Sammy Rat Rios Genre Thriller, Horror Run Time 1 hour 28 minutes