Shohei Ohtani Makes MLB History With Multiple Pitch Clock Violations

Angels' Shohei Ohtani set a bit of a unique MLB history on Wednesday against the Mariners when he was called for a pitch clock violation as both a hitter and pitcher during the same game.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani set a bit of a unique MLB history on Wednesday against the Mariners when he was called for a pitch clock violation as both a hitter and pitcher during the same game.
Shohei Ohtani was called for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate Wednesday, as the Los Angeles Angels' two-way..
Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was called for pitch clock violations on the mound and at the plate Wednesday, while earning his..