IS MRNA ALREADY IN OUR FOOD SUPPLY?

Attorney Tom Renz explains the push to contaminate the food supply with mRNA gene therapy.
A new Missouri bill looking to ban mRNA in food faces formidable foes in Big Pharma and Big Ag hoping to kill the bill as fast as possible.
Eat Your Vaccines: mRNA Gene Therapy Is Coming To The Food Supply THIS MONTH
“I’ve got documents from the NIH – from 2002 – talking about integrating vaccines into foods,” announced attorney Tom..