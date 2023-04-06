Forks Sports Highway – “Frozen Four, March Madness Champs, The Masters“

On today’s Forks Sports Highway we are breaking down the in-progress Frozen Four down to the semi-finals, recap the Men's and Women's Final Four match-ups from March Madness, how Russell Westbrook towered above Lebron James to lead the Clippers to victory over the Lakers, tee off our day one coverage of the PGA Masters, have our first week MLB coverage, highlight a pair of devastating late-season injuries to the Wild and Timberwolves right before their respective post-seasons, and so much more in the world of local, college, and pro sports.