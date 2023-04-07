Is Apple & Tim Cook Secretly Buying Bitcoin? | EP 712

Tim Cook has admited that he owns Bitcoin but recently it was just discovered that every Apple computer since 2018 has had a copy of the Bitcoin White Paper.
Have they been stacking sats?
Tim Cook has admited that he owns Bitcoin but recently it was just discovered that every Apple computer since 2018 has had a copy of the Bitcoin White Paper.
Have they been stacking sats?
Tim Cook has admited that he owns Bitcoin but recently it was just discovered that every Apple computer since 2018 has had a copy..
donald trump, trump, politics, news, gop, donald, republicans, right, breaking news, political videos, fox news, wing, right wing,..