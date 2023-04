3 stories of Pakistani resilience, told in film | Jawad Sharif

TED Fellow Jawad Sharif was born with a rebellious streak -- and he's used it in his documentary films to amplify the unheard voices of Pakistan.

Sharing three stories of everyday heroes -- a high-altitude mountaineer, a folk musician of a bygone instrument and the country's first transgender doctor -- Sharif shows how documentaries can be a space for both creation and defiance.