Strain 100 Movie

Strain 100 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Jemma Dallender (I Spit on Your Grave 2) stars in STRAIN 100, infecting audiences this April from Uncork'd Entertainment.

After surviving a terrifying car crash, a young woman discovers that aggressive, flesh-eating zombies have overtaken the entire area.

She must figure out what is happening and why in hopes of escaping her horrifying circumstances.

Co-written and directed by Hassan Hussein, the chilling horror-adventure also stars Matt Carriker and Alex Rogers and will be available on digital April 11,2023