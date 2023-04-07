Production Skoda Fabia vs Racing Fabia - What’s the difference

Even though the Skoda Fabia RS Rally is a sophisticated rally car down to the last nut and bolt, it has a lot in common with the production Fabia.

Let’s compare the two cars.

Customers can buy the fourth-generation Fabia in the stylish and sporty Monte Carlo version shown here in the photos, for example.

And professional rally drivers can get the all-new Fabia RS Rally2 from Škoda Motorsport.

That’s one of the things the production and racing models have in common – you can become the proud owner of both.

Only the price is different.

While the Fabia Monte Carlo is one of the most affordable Škoda cars, at more than ten times the price the Fabia RS Rally2 is the most expensive thing you can buy from the Czech carmaker.

But despite the price difference, the two cars have a lot in common.

One clear link between the two models is the body design and structure.

“The rules are strict and require that the rally car’s bodywork is identical to the production car’s.

The only exception to this is the ability to extend the car with fenders and bumpers.

We can add spoilers and we can build a tunnel for the 4 × 4 drive into the floor,” explains Alesrada, head of Race Car Engineering at Škoda Motorsport.

The rally car benefits from the rigid bodywork of the production type, which puts both cars among the top safety performers in their category.