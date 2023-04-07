April 2, 2023

Really great discussion about a topic we've been looking forward to have with a certain gentleman for a while..

Brandon Martin joins us to help connect some dots, bridge some gaps and further our understanding of the differences between esoteric & exoteric Information and how the 2 can benefit everyone, but also why knowledge is esoteric to begin with.

The divisions between people become very intricate when analyzing the knowledge differential between most individuals, which becomes more vast comparing a generic upbringing through the public school system next to someone like Brandon who was homeschooled.