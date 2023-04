Amid speculations of Amritpal's surrender, Punjab Police cancels leave until April 14| Oneindia News

All leaves of Punjab cops have been cancelled until April 14, amid speculations that Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh will surrender in Gurudwara.

Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run for several days now has asked the chiefs of the top Sikh body, Akal Takht, to convene the "sarbat khalsa" gathering on the occasion of Baisakhi on April 14.

Until then, the leaves of all gazetted and non-gazetted officers have been cancelled.

