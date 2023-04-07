Life in post war Vietnam as told by the daughters of ARVN General Le Minh Dao

This is a continuation of my interview with Diane Le along with her sister.

This is a story about two boat people and their incredible journy.

If you haven't seen the previous videos I did with them, go check them out.

These women were part of the generation that came to America as kids in the late 1970s after being on the losing side of the Vietnam war.

They share their story of how they got to America.

I chose to wear a custom made ARVN 18th division uniform to pay my respects to the soldiers which served under these women's brave father.