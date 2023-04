ENJOY EVERY MINUTES

Laughter is a pleasant physical reaction and emotion consisting usually of rhythmical, often audible contractions of the diaphragm and other parts of the respiratory system.

It is a response to certain external or internal stimuli.

Laughter can rise from such activities as being tickled, or from humorous stories or thoughts.Most commonly, it is considered an auditory expression of a number of positive emotional states, such as joy, mirth, happiness, or relief.