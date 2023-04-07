PIRATES OF THE HIGH SEAS (1950)--a fifteen chapter serial merged into a single video.
PIRATES OF THE HIGH SEAS (1950)--a fifteen chapter serial merged into a single video.

Adventurer Jeff Drake sails to a Pacific island in aid of Kelly Walsh, an old friend whose freight line is being sabotaged by a ghost ship .

Drake and Walsh&apos;s investigation concerns the search for Walter Castell, an escaped convict who stole 5 million dollars in diamonds at the close of World War II.

Several other people, including Walsh&apos;s sister, all want to go to the island.

Drake and his friends encounter multiple dangers when they are attacked by a gang also looking for the stolen diamonds led by the mysterious &apos;Admiral&apos;.