Jamaal Bowman tells Marjorie Taylor Greene leading pro-Trump rally in NYC to 'take her ass back to Washington.'

Rep.
Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., got into his second shouting match with a Republican lawmaker in less than a week as he yelled at Rep.
Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to leave New York City on the day former President Donald Trump was arraigned.
