The Remnant - Part 1

The lesson on April 2, 2023 was part 1 of “The Remnant” study.

After a good foundation from the introduction, today’s lesson ask the question “Are we the remnant?” Further, it asks “Are we the remnant of scripture?” When you prepare a meal and it is too much to finish in one meal, you have leftovers or a remnant of the meal that can be used for another meal.

Remnant describes a smaller portion of a larger group.

In Romans, there are two groups identified: 1) those Of Israel but NOT Israel “the remnant” and 2) Gentiles.

This means that those Israelites who are not believers or faithful but those that were faithful (i.e.

Remnant).

When we study the word remnant, it appears in with the Old Testament prophets Isaiah, Hosea, and Elijah.

We looked in depth of Romans 91-12 KJV.

In verse 11, it describes “…that the purpose of God according to the election might stand”.

God had chose the Nation of Israel and they were not being faithful but there was a remnant that was or will be faithful.

In Romans, when you search on the word “gentiles” the peak of them come from Romans 11 and 15.

We learned that the Nation, Nations (Gentiles) were planned in relation to Israel in Romans :11:11-13;25;15:9-12, 16, 18, 27).