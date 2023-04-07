Ukraine: Russia's war crimes since invasion in tens of thousands, says Kyiv

Tens of thousands of possible war crimes have been carried out by Russian forces since they invaded Ukraine in February last year, the country has said.
Tens of thousands of possible war crimes have been carried out by Russian forces since they invaded Ukraine in February last year, the country has said.
By Ryan McMaken*
This spring marks the twentieth anniversary of the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. After an initial frenzy..
The defense of Bakhmut has been the longest running front-line battle in Ukraine's war with Russia since Russia's..
By Olga Golovina
"I would like to look into the eyes of these people, I would like to be sure that they will be..