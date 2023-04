Bodycam Captures the Moment Police Officers Rescue Family of 6 Trapped in Burning Home

This video was captured on the bodycam of a Frankfort Indiana Police officer who was responding to the scene of a fire.

The shaky video shows the officers arriving at the location where a family of six, including a baby, were trapped on the second floor of the house by the flames below.

Luckily, one of them finds a nearby ladder and they begin to ascend and rescue.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.